Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.50

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 1540821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,765,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 60,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 111,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 61,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

