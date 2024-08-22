Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Director Sells $58,452.75 in Stock

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $58,452.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,124.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Royal Gold Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.51. 55,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,396. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.58 and a 200 day moving average of $123.24. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

RGLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGLD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1,800.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,408,000 after purchasing an additional 35,458 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $1,239,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 36.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 55,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Gold

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.