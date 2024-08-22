RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) CEO Sells $6,625,052.98 in Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM International stock opened at $116.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.42 and a 200-day moving average of $112.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.97. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.84 and a 52 week high of $122.92.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in RPM International by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of RPM International by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on RPM shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RPM

About RPM International

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.