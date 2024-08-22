RTX (NYSE:RTX) Trading Up 0.2%

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.00 and last traded at $117.48. Approximately 484,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,218,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

RTX Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.88. The firm has a market cap of $156.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of RTX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,246 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in RTX by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,165 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in RTX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after buying an additional 6,932,011 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,847,000 after buying an additional 213,331 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,147,000 after buying an additional 677,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

