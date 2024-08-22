Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $2.31 on Monday. Sachem Capital has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 million. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sachem Capital will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Sachem Capital by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 75,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 39,984 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sachem Capital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 32,618 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

