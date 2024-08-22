Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Sachem Capital Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $2.31 on Monday. Sachem Capital has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58.
Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 million. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sachem Capital will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Sachem Capital Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Sachem Capital by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 75,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 39,984 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sachem Capital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 32,618 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.07% of the company’s stock.
Sachem Capital Company Profile
Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sachem Capital
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.