Samuel Yount Sells 5,000 Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,329,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,976,946.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Samuel Yount also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NerdWallet alerts:

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $73,300.00.

NerdWallet Price Performance

Shares of NRDS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,770. The company has a market cap of $943.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NerdWallet

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.93 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. NerdWallet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDS. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 42,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 16.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NRDS

About NerdWallet

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.