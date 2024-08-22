SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $17.51.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 45,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

