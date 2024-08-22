SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $17.51.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SB Financial Group Company Profile
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SB Financial Group
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.