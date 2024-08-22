Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 692,672 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 310,883 shares.The stock last traded at $79.68 and had previously closed at $80.35.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.61 and its 200 day moving average is $78.43. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

