Scotiabank Cuts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$36.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ERO. National Bankshares increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$32.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.65.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$28.57 on Monday. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$15.72 and a one year high of C$32.89. The company has a market cap of C$2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.88, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.90.

In other Ero Copper news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.11, for a total value of C$281,053.00. Corporate insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

