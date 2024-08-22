Scotiabank Cuts Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Price Target to $16.00

Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Metals Acquisition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of MTAL opened at $11.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.31. Metals Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $15.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTAL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,919,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,284,000 after acquiring an additional 675,340 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 57.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

