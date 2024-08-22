Scotiabank Lowers Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target to $105.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $110.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CHK. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stephens increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.17.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHK opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.72. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $93.58.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

