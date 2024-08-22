Scotiabank Lowers Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$4.90 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$4.25.

OSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Osisko Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$4.90 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC downgraded shares of Osisko Mining from an outperform rating to a tender rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$4.75 to C$4.90 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Osisko Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$5.75 to C$4.90 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.62.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSK

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Shares of TSE:OSK opened at C$4.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 41.64. Osisko Mining has a one year low of C$2.36 and a one year high of C$4.83.

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.