Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE opened at $34.23 on Thursday. Sealed Air has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,703,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,380,000 after purchasing an additional 600,146 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2,549.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,340,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,114,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,985 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 7.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,500,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,014,000 after acquiring an additional 170,846 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $86,410,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

