Seele-N (SEELE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.64 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010624 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,995.14 or 1.00057947 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008069 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012520 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007503 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041207 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.