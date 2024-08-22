Sidoti Csr Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI)

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of M-tron Industries in a research report issued on Monday, August 19th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now forecasts that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for M-tron Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for M-tron Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. M-tron Industries had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 million.

Shares of MPTI stock opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. M-tron Industries has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $103.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M-tron Industries by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,964 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in M-tron Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in M-tron Industries during the first quarter valued at $361,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in M-tron Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of M-tron Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 23.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

