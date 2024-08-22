SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) Price Target Raised to $9.00

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.20.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $72.74 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SILV. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 5,624.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,352,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,888 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 137.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,510,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2,768.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 429,776 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 16.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,113,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,265,000 after acquiring an additional 297,365 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

Featured Stories

