SingularityNET Price Tops $0.58 on Top Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 53.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $702.14 million and approximately $764,144.59 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010786 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,767.06 or 1.00075006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008083 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012537 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007522 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00054206 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.63335102 USD and is up 63.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $220,249.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

