SKALE Network Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. SKALE Network has a market cap of $195.41 million and $22.45 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network token can currently be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network launched on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,954,083,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,516,436,004 tokens. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

