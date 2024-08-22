Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SKWD. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.75.

NASDAQ SKWD opened at $38.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $41.11.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.70 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $60,946.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $147,516.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

