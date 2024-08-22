SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Jack A. Pacheco Sells 13,333 Shares of Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $281,859.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,481.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SGH traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $20.20. 753,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,268. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.92.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $300.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in SMART Global by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SMART Global by 32,469.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in SMART Global by 5,593.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

