Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.40

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 2988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.
Smiths Group Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Smiths Group Company Profile
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
