Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CFO Aldo John Pagliari Sells 4,473 Shares

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,663,272.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE SNA traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $277.67. The company had a trading volume of 185,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $249.84 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.73.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.03%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 1.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 942,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 891,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,429 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 51.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 829,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,815,000 after acquiring an additional 280,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Snap-on by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,686,000 after acquiring an additional 65,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

