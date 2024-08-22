Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s current price.

SNOW has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Macquarie cut their target price on Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

SNOW stock traded down $16.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.94. 15,640,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,475,882. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $107.93 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $70,608.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 756,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,829,157.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 756,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 534,178 shares of company stock worth $66,520,575. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Snowflake by 17.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Snowflake by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 201.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 42,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

