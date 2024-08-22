SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 0.4%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.27. Approximately 7,875,971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 46,037,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOFI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 194,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 25,072 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

