SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.49

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.49 and last traded at $51.29, with a volume of 219494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.32.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

