Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sphere 3D from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANY opened at $1.00 on Monday. Sphere 3D has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.85.

In related news, CFO Kurt L. Kalbfleisch sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,301.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sphere 3D news, CEO Patricia Trompeter sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,687 shares in the company, valued at $626,643.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt L. Kalbfleisch sold 80,000 shares of Sphere 3D stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,301.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sphere 3D stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Sphere 3D at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

