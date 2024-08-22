Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.62

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 931671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

