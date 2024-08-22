SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Up 3.3%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.97 and last traded at $40.83. 562,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 970,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.78.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $59.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59732900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SpringWorks Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 62.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 36.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,600,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,962,000 after buying an additional 691,894 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 758,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,581,000 after acquiring an additional 109,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,475,000.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

