Stableford Capital II LLC Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stableford Capital II LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.8% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 141,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its position in Chevron by 42.4% during the second quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 2,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 399.3% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 76,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,822,414. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.21 and a 200-day moving average of $155.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.