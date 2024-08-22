Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $119.50

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 119.50 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 762 ($9.90), with a volume of 3953641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 762.40 ($9.91).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAN. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.75) to GBX 800 ($10.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.99) to GBX 1,020 ($13.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 971.33 ($12.62).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 726.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 701.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 846.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,727.27%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

