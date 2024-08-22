STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Declares Dividend of $0.23

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2306 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TUGN traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,282. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 million, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $25.46.

Get STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF alerts:

About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.