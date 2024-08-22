STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Declares Dividend of $0.23

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2306 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ TUGN traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,282. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 million, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $25.46.
About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF
