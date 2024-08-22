Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $168.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $168.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNOW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Snowflake from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.03.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $135.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.59. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $107.93 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,252,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,178 shares of company stock worth $66,520,575 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 608.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 46.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 42.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 39.5% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

