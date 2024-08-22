Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 20,268 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 94% compared to the average volume of 10,425 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Serve Robotics stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Serve Robotics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

Serve Robotics Trading Down 3.8 %

Serve Robotics stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.30. 3,555,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,402,615. Serve Robotics has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Aegis upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.