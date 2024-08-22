StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLMT. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.43 and a beta of 1.93. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $19.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

