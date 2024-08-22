StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. First Capital has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $105.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.63.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
