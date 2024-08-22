StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. First Capital has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $105.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Capital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

In related news, Director John Shireman purchased 1,000 shares of First Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.93 per share, with a total value of $31,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,930. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.