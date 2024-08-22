StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.27.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,434,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,364,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,381,000 after buying an additional 4,968,002 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,133,000 after buying an additional 1,924,108 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,444,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,412,000 after buying an additional 203,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 977,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 154,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

