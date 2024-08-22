StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $15.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,179 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

