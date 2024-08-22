StockNews.com Upgrades Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Buy

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

PKG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $201.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

