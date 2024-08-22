Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0617 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.
Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SHGKY remained flat at $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37. Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.
About Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.