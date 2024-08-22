Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0617 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SHGKY remained flat at $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37. Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.

About Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited

Sun Hung Kai & Co Limited, an investment holding company, provides financial services primarily in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Consumer Finance, Private Credit, Mortgage Loans, Investment Management, and Group Management and Support segments. It offers unsecured loan to individuals and businesses through branches and online platforms; and first mortgage and second mortgage loans to property owners, as well as customized financing solutions to property investors.

