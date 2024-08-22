Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.86.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $27.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.75. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Surgery Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $165,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,145.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 133.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 102.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

