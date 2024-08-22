Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,829,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,903,478,000 after acquiring an additional 278,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,211,892,000 after purchasing an additional 818,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,449 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Synopsys by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,019,000 after buying an additional 153,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $1,272,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $615.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.00.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $7.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $564.68. 865,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,547. The firm has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $572.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $566.66. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.82 and a 52-week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,195,149.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,195,149.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

