Target (NYSE:TGT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-9.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23. Target also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-9.700 EPS.

Target Stock Up 0.5 %

TGT stock opened at $159.97 on Thursday. Target has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.35 and a 200-day moving average of $154.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Target from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.71.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

