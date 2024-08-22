TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Sells C$132,000.00 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior sold 3,000 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$132,000.00.

Richard Prior also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TC Energy alerts:

On Thursday, June 6th, Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00.

TC Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$60.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.61. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$44.70 and a 12 month high of C$61.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.01%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on TC Energy from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$57.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.