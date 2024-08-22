TD Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

TD Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $210.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $157.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.56 and its 200-day moving average is $165.11. The company has a market capitalization of $255.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

