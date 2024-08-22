TD Securities Cuts Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$3.25

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cormark raised Chorus Aviation from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$4.05 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.21.

Shares of CHR opened at C$2.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.30. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$1.99 and a 52-week high of C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$498.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

