Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Down 6%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $6.91. 125,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 191,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

TEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank raised Telecom Argentina from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth about $2,212,000.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

