Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Down 6%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $6.91. 125,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 191,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank raised Telecom Argentina from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TEO
Telecom Argentina Trading Down 6.1 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telecom Argentina
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth about $2,212,000.
About Telecom Argentina
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Argentina
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.