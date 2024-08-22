Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.02

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 20255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.0954 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,100.00%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

