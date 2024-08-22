Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.73

Shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

