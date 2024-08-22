Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Boosted by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,964 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 9.2% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,248,989 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $247,150,000 after buying an additional 96,761 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% during the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 1,652 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $223.27. The stock had a trading volume of 70,008,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,837,898. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

