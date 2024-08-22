The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.44

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.44 and last traded at $43.31, with a volume of 421077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group increased their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,107,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,697,000 after purchasing an additional 111,662 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,083,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,364,000 after buying an additional 157,631 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,015,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,353 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,586,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,082,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,386,000 after acquiring an additional 72,563 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

